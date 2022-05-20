In the last few months (and years) a great deal of political leadership and community energy has been and is being spent on making abortion illegal.
Simultaneously, starting with the Columbine school shooting up to the mass shooting in Buffalo last weekend, there has been an epidemic of mass shootings of innocent unarmed American citizens literally every week.
Why is there no action being taken by Mitch McConnell, as the U.S. Senate Republican leader and a politician with serious power, to getting to the root of this specific epidemic and eliminating it from American life? McConnell, who has been key to the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, recently suggested it was possible that Republicans might seek to ban abortion at the federal level. Yet not even a little finger is raised to do anything at all in dealing with the epidemic of gun violence in America.
Americans want to hear McConnell’s specific response to why he continues to do nothing about brutal gun violence. By doing nothing, as a person of power, by definition he condones these shootings of innocent people. If he cared about the victims, he would do something starting immediately.
Bill Pharr, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.