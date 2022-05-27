Don’t wait for Congress to solve our gun problems. Our current group of parents and civic leaders are failing the youth of today as a collective. Anyone that cares should act today. Reach out to your kids, your neighbor’s kids, make sure they are OK. Teach our children to look out for the kids that get left alone. These “loners” end up as our shooters.
Loving, caring action can stop the horror today and now. While we shout about policy and politics the youth watch and learn but they learn what they see and hear. Which isn’t always what we want. Be more alert, empathetic, listen let the next generation know they matter. Their good actions matter. Let them know they are not alone.
Arthur Torelli, Seattle
