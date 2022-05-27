People intent on slaughtering innocent children should not be let anywhere near a gun.
Unfortunately, we need to ask what our elected leaders are doing to prevent those who are intent on slaughtering innocent children from doing so.
If we ask Democrats, we get a bunch of different answers. But pretty much all of them want to do something.
Things are much simpler on the GOP side of the aisle. They all want to make it easier for people intent on slaughtering innocent children to get their hands on the kinds of guns that make slaughtering innocent children easy.
Anyone who values the lives of innocent children cannot in good conscience vote for any Republican.
Patrick J. Russell, Seattle
