How many more innocent children must be slaughtered by gun violence in this country before we act? I just had breakfast with my two elementary-school age children. When I kiss them goodbye today at drop off, I hope it’s not for the last time — unlike the parents of elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas.
This country‘s gun policy is an abomination. Our gun policy and culture is despicable, disgraceful and immoral. How many times have the constituents of Washington said that something should change? Gov. Inslee has the power to make a big difference, and I hope this time he uses it.
Otherwise, I guess we will all just watch the news as hundreds more people die from gun violence in the coming weeks. The statistics are outrageous. Our elected officials’ action should be now.
Caryl Feldacker, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.