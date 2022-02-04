WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Wally Adeyemo, deputy treasury secretary; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sullivan; Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
