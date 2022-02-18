WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; former top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.