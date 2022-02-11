WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Winter Olympics.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.