WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, R-Va.; Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor.
“Fox News Sunday” — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.
