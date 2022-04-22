WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna; Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Warren; Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warren; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator; Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.
“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
