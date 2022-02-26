DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama had 16 points and seven rebounds as New Hampshire narrowly beat Binghamton 66-62 on Saturday.
Marco Foster had 14 points and six rebounds for New Hampshire (14-12, 9-8 America East Conference). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 13 points and six rebounds. Jayden Martinez had 10 points.
Christian Hinckson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Bearcats (11-15, 8-9). John McGriff added 12 points.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats for the season. New Hampshire defeated Binghamton 69-60 on Feb. 12.
