Re: “New PCC, new hope for downtown” [Jan. 20, A1]:
As a front-line worker at PCC in Columbia City, I shuddered when I read the morning headline. While the article does a great job at illuminating the economic benefits this store will bestow on business leaders, big tech, anti-homeless advocates and downtown residents who can afford to shop there, it forgets PCC workers, inside and outside of Seattle, who continue facing the ravages of COVID-19 and pre-pandemic understaffing.
PCC employees have been under water since the pandemic began, trying their best to serve customers and the community. With omicron, many of us are reaching the breaking point and feel that we are again “expendable” rather than “essential.” Since 2022 began, more than 100 workers have tested positive across the company. This vastly outpaces the rate of the previous two years. And workers outside Seattle are left without hazard pay despite facing the same dangers and exposure.
Throughout this pandemic, we battled against corporate CEOs, union-busting contract offers, and the daily reality and fear of catching the virus. My co-workers are strong and resilient, and we can achieve anything when we organize together. But for starters, we need more staff, stronger safety protocols and respect.
Jared Houston, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.