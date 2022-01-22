TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored 18 points and his contested, running jump shot to the right of the basket with two seconds left sent North Dakota State past Oral Roberts 72-71 on Saturday night.
Max Abmas missed a 3-pointer after an Oral Roberts (12-7, 4-3 Summit League) timeout to end it.
Griesel filled the stat sheet on 7-for-11 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, distributed three assists and had two steals. Tyree Eady scored 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rocky Kreuser scored 15 for North Dakota State (12-7, 4-3 Summit League).
Abmas scored 18 for the Golden Eagles (13-7, 7-2) on 7-for-24 shooting while missing 11 of 13 3s. Reserve Issac McBride scored 15 and Kareem Thompson 11.
