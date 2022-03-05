HOUSTON (AP) — Brison Gresham hit two free throws with nine seconds left to lift Texas Southern to a 78-77 win over Prairie View A&M in the regular season finale for both schools Saturday night.
Prairie View held a 76-68 lead with 2:12 left, but the Tigers scored six straight points to tie the game at 76-76 with :27 left. DeWayne Cox hit the first of two free throws to give the Panthers a 77-76 lead, but Gresham put Texas Southern in front and AJ Lawson's steal with a second left sealed the victory.
Lawson scored 16 points to lead Texas Southern (15-12, 13-5 SWAC). Gresham scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 11 points and seven rebounds and John Jones added 10 points.
Jeremiah Gambrell scored 27 points to lead Prairie View A&M (8-18, 8-10). Jawaun Daniels scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Markedric Bell added 12 points and seven boards.
