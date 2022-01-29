BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had a career-high 23 points as Appalachian State beat Arkansas-Little Rock 72-57 on Saturday.
Adrian Delph had 19 points and nine rebounds for Appalachian State (14-9, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. CJ Huntley added 14 points. Justin Forrest had 12 points and six rebounds.
Myron Gardner had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (7-11, 2-4). Isaiah Palermo added 12 points. Nikola Maric had six assists.
