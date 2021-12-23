HONOLULU (AP) — Javon Greene scored 18 points, making 7 of 9 at the foul line and USF fended off host Hawaii 76-69 at the Diamond Head Classic on Thursday night
The Bulls (5-6) play Wyoming on Christmas Day while Hawaii (4-5) takes on Northern Iowa.
Tied at 51-51, back-to-back dunks by Corey Walker and Jalyn McCreary on either end of a Walker steal had USF up 55-51 with 6:14 remaining. Walker fouled out in the final half minute with six points and had four of USF's nine steals in a two-minute span to help spark the Bulls back into the lead.
Caleb Murphy scored 17 points with six assists for USF.
Noel Coleman led Hawaii with 22 points, Kamaka Hepa scored 16 and Junior Madut added 11.
Hepa capped an 8-0 Hawaii run to put the Rainbow Warriors into the lead, 49-48, for the first time in 20 minutes. The Rainbow Warriors made up a 13-point gap in the second half.
Walker's dunk with 6:34 remaining put USF back in front, where the Bulls stayed the rest of the way.
