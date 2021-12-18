HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — AJ Green scored 29 points and Northern Iowa topped Marshall 75-60 on Saturday.
Nate Heise and Cole Henry each scored 12 points for Northern Iowa (4-5).
Marshall scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 22 points for the Thundering Herd (7-5) and Taevion Kinsey scored 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
