CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa beat Southern Illinois 53-44 on Wednesday night.
Trae Berhow had seven points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa (14-9, 10-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nate Heise added 10 rebounds.
Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (12-13, 5-8). Ben Coupet Jr. added eight rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Salukis this season. Northern Iowa defeated Southern Illinois 69-68 on Jan. 15.
