EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Green posted 18 points as Northern Iowa edged past Evansville 64-59 on Wednesday night.
Green hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Nate Heise had 12 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (10-9, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference).
Evan Kuhlman had 13 points for the Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7). Blaise Beauchamp added 13 points. Jawaun Newton had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 83-61 on Jan. 2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.