RUSTON, La. (AP) — David Green scored 19 points off the bench and Amorie Archibald and Kenneth Lofton Jr. each scored 15 and Louisiana Tech walloped Texas Southern 87-60 on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (5-2) remained unbeaten in four games at home while keeping Texas Southern winless with seven defeats.
Louisiana Tech built a 20-10 lead and never trailed in its second-largest margin of victory this season. The Bulldogs beat NAIA-member Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Nov. 15.
John Walker III scored 15 points for the Tigers, and off the bench, Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 13 and John Jones 10.
