One thing about the Seahawks’ playoff prospects is easy to remember --- if they beat the 49ers Sunday evening they are the NFC West champs.
And some of the other possibilities also got a little simpler to figure out Monday evening when Green Bay beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 to clinch the NFC North title.
Not that it was necessarily all that good for the Seahawks.
Green Bay’s win means that the Vikings are now locked in as the number six seed, and means the Seahawks would be the five if they were to lose to the 49ers Sunday, and would play in the wild card round on Jan. 4-5 at the winner of the NFC East (likely the Eagles but also possibly Dallas).
But Green Bay’s win was a dagger for Seattle’s hopes of being the number-one seed, and also put a huge crimp in simply getting a first-round bye.
With a win over the 49ers Sunday, Seattle can still be the one, two or three seed.
However, getting a first-round bye is now out of the Seahawks’ hands and solely in Green Bay’s.
Simply put, if the Packers win at Detroit next Sunday --- and the Packers are a early 10-point favorite against a Lions team going with third-string QB David Blough --- then the best Seattle can do is getting the three seed, even with a win over the 49ers, a scenario that is one of the ugly byproducts of Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona which left Seattle at 11-4.
In that scenario, the Packers would be 13-3 and a game ahead of the Seahawks even if Seattle wins. And since the Saints have the head-to-head tiebreaker on Seattle it wouldn’t matter what New Orleans does (the Saints, who are 12-3, play at Carolina).
Seattle can be the one only if it beats the 49ers and both the Packers and Saints lose, creating a three-way tie at 12-4. That would go to Seattle due to conference and common games tiebreakers. Seattle can be the two if it wins, the Saints win and the Packers lose (the Saints would be 13-3 in that scenario and Seattle would win a tiebreaker with Green Bay at 12-4).
But any scenario where Green Bay wins relegates Seattle to being at the most the three seed.
And that’s a pretty big difference as only the top two seeds get a bye the first weekend and then a home game in the divisional round.
Being the three seed would mean Seattle hosting the Vikings in the wild card round and then going on the road in the divisional round.
And according to the website FiveThirtyEight.com, being the three seed is the most likely option for Seattle even if it beats the 49ers --- FiveThirtyEight.com gives Seattle just a 7% chance of getting a first-round bye after the results of Monday night.
The Seahawks, though, will obviously spend the week with their sights set on the number one seed and a first-round bye.
But the decision over the weekend to move the kickoff time of Sunday’s game to 5:20 p.m. means the Seahawks will know exactly what they are playing for by kickoff.
That leaves open the possibility that Seattle will know at kickoff that it will have to play a game the following weekend but will play the 49ers for the goal of at least having that be a home game.