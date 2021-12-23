For thousands of years, builders have used retaining walls to create flat or gently sloping terraces on hillsides. While constructing a solid, lasting retaining wall might look straightforward, it requires some engineering knowledge.
Consider a simple gravity retaining wall. This type of wall is made by stacking any solid material — stones, bricks, timber — and it relies on its own mass to hold up the earth pushing against it. This wall is the easiest type of retaining wall to build. As a bonus, the materials to construct it are plentiful and often free.
I was just 26 years old when my wife asked me to build such a wall. The wall would serve two purposes: First, it would allow us to install a 6-foot-tall fence in the dirt behind the wall for privacy from the apartment building parking lot abutting our back yard. The strip of fill dirt behind the wall would also give her a wonderful place to grow shade plants and flowers.
This wall was about 50 feet long and started out near the detached garage, where it stood just 1 foot tall. By the time it reached the far property line, it was 42 inches high. I thought this 8-inch-thick brick wall would work well. I was wrong.
My first mistake was failing to batter the wall. Battering means making it lean backwards out of plumb and into the hill of earth behind the wall. Think about how you lean into something when you push it. Retaining walls, especially simple stacked gravity walls, look better with a batter to them. The batter sends a subliminal message of strength. Usually a batter of about 5 degrees out of plumb is plenty.
Within five years of building the wall I noticed that the tall part of the wall had started to lean. The wall had good drainage behind it, but it was built with insufficient mass at its base. The base of the wall was as thick as the top, but it should have been at least 20 inches wide and tapered to 8 inches at the top.
Keep in mind that retaining walls are simple vertical levers. The weight of the ground above the wall and frost in cold climates pushes against the top of the wall, as if trying to tip it over. You probably remember from your high school physics class that Archimedes said, “Give me a lever long enough and I can lift the Earth!” He was right. The taller the wall, the longer the lever. Thus, you need to make your gravity retaining wall resemble a pyramid that’s been cut in half. The pyramid's stability stems from its wide base.
Most gravity retaining walls work well at heights of about 3 to 4 feet. It’s best to make the width of the base about half the wall's height. You should also bury the first row of stones, blocks, or timbers about 6 to 8 inches into the soil. Don’t just lay the first row on the ground, and definitely do not lay it on grass or other organic matter that will decay and become a slippery mass.
The soil type at your home influences how well your retaining wall will perform. I’ve found that sandy soils best support gravity retaining walls. (Dense clay soils can exert more pressure against the top of your wall.) The amount of hillside above your wall also comes into play. A slope that extends hundreds of feet uphill from your wall will place much more pressure against the wall than a shorter slope.
If you're planning a retaining wall on your property, conduct some due diligence. Walk, bike or drive around your neighborhood. Note which gravity retaining walls you like and which appear to have withstood the test of time. Ask the homeowner or business owner about the wall and how they or their contractor built it.
I’ve got five gravity retaining walls on my own property in New Hampshire built from giant granite boulders. All of them have been in place for over 20 years and look as good as the day they were installed. If built correctly, your new gravity wall will look fantastic and do its job for decades, too.
Tim Carter has worked as a home improvement professional for more than 30 years. To submit a question or to learn more, visit AsktheBuilder.com.
