PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has found that a Portland police officer acted lawfully in shooting and killing a man suspected in an armed carjacking on Interstate 5.
Multnomah County prosecutors announced Thursday the grand jury’s finding in the Dec. 6 shooting of Brandon L. Keck by officer John Hughes, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Police said the shooting ended a series of crimes that started with a home invasion and included “multiple carjackings” and hit-and-runs in Portland earlier that day.
Keck eventually carjacked a car occupied by a couple and their child, drove in the wrong direction onto Interstate 5 and was fatally shot while trying to “flee the scene on the freeway,” the incident report says.
A bystander video appears to show Hughes fired shots into the driver’s side window of an SUV as it moved at a crawl, killing Keck, according to an incident report filed with the Oregon Department of Justice.
Police initially said Keck, 30, had shot and wounded a woman, but they later walked back that claim and said the woman had been hurt in a different, unspecified way.
Keck was struggling with an addiction to fentanyl, court records show.
Hughes has since returned to active duty patrolling the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct, according to a police spokesperson.
Portland police fatally shot four people in 2021, including Keck, and wounded another four. This year, Portland police have fatally shot one person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.