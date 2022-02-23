CHICAGO (AP) — Holland Woods II scored 15 points and Grand Canyon defeated Chicago State 85-64 on Wednesday night, giving Bryce Drew his 200th coaching victory.
Grand Canyon (19-7, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference) made 13 3-pointers.
The Cougars fell to 6-22, 2-13.
