GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Peyton Graham hit the first grand slam of this season's NCAA Tournament and No. 9 overall seed Oklahoma beat Liberty 16-3 on Friday in the Gainesville Regional.
Graham’s shot highlighted and capped an eight-run fifth inning for a 14-3 lead. The first eight batters of the inning scored as Oklahoma (38-20) took control.
Graham was 2 for 6 with four RBIs. His 17th homer of the season was also his third grand slam. John Spikerman also had four RBIs after going 4 for 5 with a homer. Oklahoma tallied 17 hits, including Kendall Pettis’ two-run homer.
Jake Bennett (8-3) struck out nine while allowing nine hits and three earned runs.
Dylan Cumming (5-5) was pulled after four innings of work. He allowed five runs and eight hits.
Liberty (37-22) scored all three runs in the first before Spikerman and Pettis hit back-to-back shots to take the lead for good.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.