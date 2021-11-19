RUSTON, La. (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. threw two touchdowns on four completions and Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana Tech 35-19 on Friday night.
Gore was one of three players at quarterback that totaled 110 passing yards as the Golden Eagles (2-9, 1-6 Conference USA) dumped Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5) in its last home game of the year.
Though listed as a running back, Gore was 4-of-8 passing for 75 yards with a pick and ran for a score. His TD passes — the first of his career — of 9 and 39 yards to Jason Brownlee contributed to a 21-9 halftime lead.
Trey Baldwin's 43-yard fumble recovery for a score brought the Bulldogs within 21-19 with 11:58 left, but Antavious Willis threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Gunter a little more than five minutes later for 28-19 Southern Miss lead.
Willis, a redshirt freshman defensive back, was 3-for-3 passing for 32 yards.
Dajon Richard ran for 120 yards on 22 carries for Southern Miss.
Marcus Williams Jr. ran for 88 yards on 17 carries for Louisiana Tech.
