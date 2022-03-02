CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Ty Gordon had 21 points as Nicholls State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 86-75 on Wednesday night.
Latrell Jones had 19 points for Nicholls State (20-10, 12-4 Southland Conference). Devante Carter added 15 points and seven assists. Pierce Spencer had 12 points.
De'Lazarus Keys had 17 points for the Islanders (19-11, 8-8). Isaac Mushila added 13 points. Terrion Murdix had 10 points.
The Colonels remain undefeated in three games against the Islanders this season. Most recently, Nicholls State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-80 on Feb. 12.
