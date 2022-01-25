BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Myron Gordon had a season-high 21 points and Joe Reece scored 20 and Bowling Green beat Eastern Michigan 85-71 on Tuesday night.
Matiss Kulackovskis had 16 points and Daeqwon Plowden added 12 for Bowling Green (11-9, 4-5 Mid-American Conference).
Colin Golson Jr. had 16 points and Bryce McBride 15 for the Eagles (7-11, 2-5), who have now lost four straight.
Monty Scott, who entered as averaging 14 points per game shot 14% (2 of 14).
