SPOKANE — There’s no better way to bury the memory of a bad loss than burying the next team that comes your way.
The Gonzaga women’s basketball team did just that Monday, rolling past Santa Clara 74-58.
Two days earlier, the Zags dropped into second place in the West Coast Conference with a lopsided loss at Brigham Young. How they would respond was a big question when they got back on the practice floor Sunday afternoon.
“We had a good practice, worked on drills and applied them to today,” coach Lisa Fortier said.
Shooting 59% from the field, the Zags (22-6 overall, 13-2 WCC) led by as many as 29 points and gave Fortier her 200th victory at the school against 52 losses.
As she walked into the locker room, players doused her with water.
“How do I feel? Wet,” Fortier said. “It’s exciting.”
Fortier deflected the credit to the three assistants who have been with her since she took over the program in April 2014: her husband, Craig Fortier; Jordan Green; and Stacy Clinesmith.
Lisa Fortier has won through consistency — “beating the teams we’re supposed to beat” — she said after the Zags did just that against the third-place Broncos (14-12, 8-8).
Kayleigh Truong led Gonzaga with 18 points.
Lana Hollingsworth scored 17 for Santa Clara.
Notes
• Monika Czinano scored 31 points and Caitlin Clark added 29 as 21st-ranked Iowa posted a 88-82 home victory over No. 10 Indiana. Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 22 points.
• South Carolina and Stanford remain 1-2 in the AP media poll.
