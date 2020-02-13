SPOKANE — LeeAnne Wirth and Melody Kempton scored 10 points apiece and the No. 15 Gonzaga women rebounded from the loss that ended their 21-game winning streak with a 56-38 win over San Francisco on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (24-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference), after allowing Saint Mary’s to make 14 of 21 three-pointers and shoot 56.5% in a 70-60 loss, clamped down on the Dons (9-16, 2-11).
San Francisco shot just 1 of 13 from three-point range and 41% overall, was outrebounded by 10 and had 17 turnovers.
Gonzaga matched the program’s best-ever start (2004-05) with their 15th win in a row at home.
After struggling offensively for much of the first quarter, Gonzaga went up for good, 7-4, on a Louise Forsyth three at the 2:38 mark.
The Bulldogs steadily pulled away, building their biggest lead of the game — 22 points, 51-29 — with 3½ minutes to play.
Nine Bulldogs played at least 10 minutes, and none played more than 27.
Mikayla Williams and Leilah Vigil scored 10 points each for San Francisco.
The Dons, who lost their first matchup with Gonzaga 69-46, matched their season low of 38 points, which came in a 73-38 loss to No. 10 Mississippi State early in the season.