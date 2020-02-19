Gonzaga’s Lisa Fortier is one of 15 coaches named Wednesday as a Werner Ladder Naismith women’s coach of the year late-season candidate, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday. Fortier, in her sixth year as head coach, has led GU to a 25-2 overall record and a 14-1 mark in the West Coast Conference.
Ranked 13th in The Associated Press media poll, Gonzaga has clinched a 20-win season for the 18th time in program history. Earlier this year, Gonzaga climbed as high as 11th in the AP poll, the highest in program history. The Bulldogs have clinched a share of the WCC regular-season title.
Baseball
• Connor O’Brien was 4 for 5 with a triple and an RBI as Seattle U took to the road and beat UC Riverside 7-1 in a nonleague game. Justin Mazzone was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a walk for the Redhawks (2-2).
Hockey
• Ty Kolle scored twice as the Everett Silvertips stomped on the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-0 at Angel of the Wins Arena in Everett. Ronan Seeley had three assists for Everett, and Wyatte Wylie added a goal and an assist.
Soccer
• The Tacoma Defiance signed midfielder Jesús Pérez, who was a first-round selection of New York City FC in 2020‘s MLS SuperDraft.