SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Filip Petrusev had a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds and No. 2 Gonzaga pulled away late in the second half and beat Santa Clara 87-72 on Thursday night.
Ryan Woolridge added 13 points and six assists and Drew Timme scored 11 points to help the Bulldogs win their 14th straight and remain unbeaten in the West Coast Conference.
Gonzaga (22-1, 8-0 WCC) won the game, but lost Killian Tillie to an apparent left leg injury in the first half.
Petrusev more than made up for it with the biggest game of his career. The 6-foot-11 Serbian shot 10 of 14 while helping Gonzaga to a 62-40 advantage in the paint.
Josip Vrankic had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Santa Clara (17-6, 4-4) and DJ Mitchell scored 17 points.
Zags women win 19th in a row
SPOKANE — Jessie Loera scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and No. 12 Gonzaga won its 19th straight with a 57-46 win over San Diego.
Reserve Melody Kempton scored 13 points and Jill Townsend 10 with 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference), who extended their best-ever start.
Jordyn Edwards led the Toreros (12-9, 6-4) with 13 points. Myah Pace added 11.
Trailing 11-10 after one quarter, Gonzaga put together a 13-2 run in the second, making 7 of 9 free throws and holding San Diego to 1-of-9 shooting. The Bulldogs led 28-18 at the half.