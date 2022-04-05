A particularly strong field at the 2023 Maui Invitational will feature the Gonzaga men and six other high-major programs, according to a school news release.
The complete field, first reported Monday night by Sports Illustrated, will feature the Bulldogs along with newly-crowned national champion Kansas, UCLA, Marquette, Purdue, Tennessee, Syracuse and host Chaminade University.
• Former Seattle U guard Darrion Trammell has tweeted that he has committed to San Diego State. Trammell was an All-WAC first-team pick and averaged 17.3 points and five assists for the Redhawks this past season before entering the transfer portal.
In a tweet, Trammell thanked Seattle U and said, “y’all will always have a special place in my heart for giving me a second chance.”
Golf
• Seattle U’s Nathan Cogswell was second and the Redhawks men tied for fourth (+13, 297) at the SU Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay. The event was condensed to one round after weather halted play Monday. Cogswell shot 1-under 70, one stroke behind Boise’s State Max Charles.
• The UW women are 11th at 28-over 604 after two rounds of the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California. WSU is 14th (+35, 611). UW’s Winnie Ng is 18th (+4, 148).
Baseball
• Josh Morgan homered to help the Tacoma Rainiers to a 4-2 victory over Salt Lake in the Pacific Coast League opener at Cheney Stadium.
Zach Green and Taylor Trammell also each had two hits for the Rainiers. Green had a double and drove in two runs, and Trammell doubled in a run.
Darren McCaughan allowed two runs and struck out five in 52/3 innings for the victory.
• Enzo Apodaca drove in three runs and four pitchers helped Gonzaga (19-7) shut out visiting Washington State (10-18) 12-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.