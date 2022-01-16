Gonzaga is no longer facing a lengthy gap before its next basketball game.
The Gonzaga men will take on San Francisco at 8 p.m. Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. CBS Sports Network will televise the contest. The Jan. 6 matchup between the two teams was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in GU’s program.
Men’s basketball season tickets for the Jan. 6 game vs. San Francisco will be valid for entry Thursday. ZAG members can purchase single-game tickets at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Gonzaga women, scheduled to entertain Portland at 6 p.m., will now tip off at 4 p.m.
The second-ranked Zags were originally scheduled to face Pacific in Stockton on Thursday, but that game was called off in response to COVID concerns in the Tigers’ program.
Hockey
• Ryan Hofer had a hat trick, scoring a goal in each period, as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-3.
