Gonzaga’s All-American forward Drew Timme announced he is entering his name into the 2022 NBA draft with a statement released on his Twitter account Thursday.
Timme was the 2022 WCC Player of the Year and averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds last season. The junior from Richardson, Texas, has been projected to be a late second-round pick by several mock drafts throughout the season.
“One of the best decisions I have ever made was to come to Spokane and Gonzaga University to play basketball in front of Zag Nation,” he said. “After lots of thought and discussion, I will be putting my name in the NBA draft.
