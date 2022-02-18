MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tre Gomillion had 20 points as Cleveland State beat Milwaukee 78-61 on Friday night.
Torrey Patton had 11 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (18-7, 14-4 Horizon League). Yahel Hill also scored 11 points. D'Moi Hodge had 10 points.
Joey St. Pierre had 12 points for the Panthers (9-19, 7-12). Jordan Lathon added 11 points.
The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Cleveland State defeated Milwaukee 84-71 on Feb. 6.
