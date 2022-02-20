GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tre Gomillion had a career-high 27 points as Cleveland State topped Green Bay 79-67 on Sunday.
Gomillion hit 11 of 13 shots.
Yahel Hill had 15 points for Cleveland State (19-7, 15-4 Horizon League). D'Moi Hodge added 11 points.
Cade Meyer scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Phoenix (4-23, 3-15), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Kamari McGee added 16 points. Ryan Claflin had 12 points.
The Vikings improved to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Cleveland State defeated Green Bay 85-69 on Feb. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.