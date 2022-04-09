SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Gennady Golovkin became the unified world middleweight champion with a ninth-round stoppage of Japanese fighter Ryota Murata on Saturday.
Kazakh boxer Golovkin, who turned 40 on Friday, sent his opponent to the canvas with a big right hand and Murata's corner threw in a towel.
Golovkin added Murata's WBA title to his IBF and IBO belts after his first fight since December 2020.
A third bout against Canelo Alvarez could be next for Golovkin, whose only defeat in his 44-fight professional career came at the hands of the Mexican boxer.
Golovkin was shaken in the early rounds but a right hook, which saw Murata's mouthguard fly across the ring, in the fifth changed the course of the fight.
