Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $26.54 to $354.40.
The investment bank's fourth-quarter profits fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Activision Blizzard Inc., up $16.92 to $82.31.
Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion to gain access to blockbuster games including “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”.
Citrix Systems Inc., up $5.20 to $101.
The cloud computing company is reportedly a buyout target for Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners.
Kohl’s Corp., up $1.98 to $49.75.
Starboard-backed Acacia Research is reportedly interested in buying the the department store operator.
Blink Charging Co., up $1.47 to $24.85.
The electric vehicle charging equipment company is deploying its chargers at General Motors dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.
Hain Celestial Group Inc., down $3.63 to $36.77.
The organic and natural products company gave investors a disappointing financial update.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.10 to $30.23.
The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly considering job cuts.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.21 to $73.08.
Crude oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.
