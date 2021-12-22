RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Grant Golden had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Richmond romped past Bucknell 81-50 on Wednesday.
Golden shot 10 for 12 from the field.
Nick Sherod had 15 points for Richmond (9-4), which won its sixth straight game. Tyler Burton also scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. Jacob Gilyard had 11 assists and five steals.
Bucknell totaled 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Xander Rice had 10 points for the Bison (3-9).
Andrew Funk, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Bison, scored only 6 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
