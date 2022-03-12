WASHINGTON (AP) — Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds as Richmond narrowly beat Dayton 68-64 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Tyler Burton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (22-12). Matt Grace added 12 points and Jacob Gilyard had 11 points.
Toumani Camara had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers (23-10). DaRon Holmes II added 15 points and three blocks, and Koby Brea had 10 points.
