FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 19 points as Purdue-Fort Wayne got past Southeastern Louisiana 74-66 on Friday.
Ra Kpedi and Bobby Planutis added 16 points each for the Mastodons (3-1). Kpedi also had nine rebounds.
Jalon Pipkins, whose 16.0 points per game coming into the contest led the Mastodons, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
Gus Okafor had 20 points for the Lions (3-3). Keon Clergeot added 13 points and Jalyn Hinton scored 10.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
