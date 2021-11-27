NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ques Glover had 24 points as Samford defeated McNeese 83-75 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday.
Glover made all 11 of his foul shots and distributed six assists. Jaden Campbell added 19 points for Samford (5-1), Jermaine Marshall scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and Jacob Tryon scored 10.
Myles Lewis scored 20 points and collected eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-4). Kellon Taylor scored 13 and TJ Moss 12.
