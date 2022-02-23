HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 22 points as Samford beat Furman 83-75 on Wednesday night.
Logan Dye had 19 points for Samford (20-9, 10-7 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Campbell had 12 points.
Mike Bothwell had 21 points and six rebounds for the Paladins (19-11, 11-6). Alex Hunter added 16 points. Jalen Slawson had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated Samford 81-49 on Dec. 29.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
