BEIJING (AP) — They are an imposing fixture at Beijing's Olympic Park, towering over the landscape and glowing at night in all the saturated colors of the spectrum.
At some moments they burn bright orange and red like the Olympic cauldron. At others, they emanate cold blues and purples evocative of a 1980s shopping mall.
The Jetsonian styling of the Beijing Olympic Tower, captured by anyone who passes with an iPhone, lives its best life in this image taken Friday night — Day 7 of the Beijing Games — by Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong, who captured it shrouded in the layered night sky and poking upward toward the stars.
Atop it, atop everything, the Olympic rings beckon.
Jae C. Hong is a Los Angeles-based photographer for The Associated Press, on assignment at the Beijing Olympics. Follow More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
