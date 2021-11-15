Q: We're building a bedroom addition complete with a master bath. We plan to install an alcove-type shower or tub/shower unit. We also want a glass shower door in place of a shower curtain. What glass door choices can work for us?
A: Upgrading to a glass door for a tub and/or shower setup can make a huge decorative difference in any bathroom, along with the convenience that a glass door brings by eliminating the need for a shower curtain. The door can also add value to the bathroom.
Basic glass door choices for an alcove shower or tub/shower can include:
Sliding tub/shower door: Two sliding glass panels for a bathtub unit that are also used for showering.
Sliding shower doors: Same concept as the tub/shower door except designed for larger shower only units.
Pivot shower door: Swinging or hinged door for smaller shower-only units.
Bath screens: This is a new style concept for tub/shower units. It's basically a half-size glass tub door to partially enclose the shower area of the tub.
Bottom line: Even with the extra costs, upgrading to a glass shower door can be a clear choice to make.
