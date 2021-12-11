SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Robert ''RJ'' Glasper had 21 points as UIW defeated Grambling State 72-62 on Saturday.
Johnny Hughes III had 14 points and 10 rebounds for UIW (2-8). Josh Morgan added 13 points and seven rebounds. Benjamin Griscti had 12 points.
Grambling State totaled 43 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Danya Kingsby had 20 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (3-7). Shawndarius Cowart added 15 points. AJ Taylor had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.