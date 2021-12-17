STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had 27 points as Tarleton State got past South Alabama 65-52 on Friday night.
Tahj Small had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Tarleton State (4-8). Freddy Hicks added seven rebounds.
Jay Jay Chandler scored a career-high 23 points for the Jaguars (9-3), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Alex Anderson added 12 points. Javon Franklin had three blocks.
The Texans evened the season series against the Jaguars. South Alabama defeated Tarleton State 69-62 last Tuesday.
