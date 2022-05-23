Nicholas Gioacchini will leave France's Montpellier after one season.
Gioacchini, a 21-year-old winger from Kansas City, Missouri, had three starts among 28 league appearances this season. He was loaned to Montepellier from second-tier Caen just ahead of the close of last summer's transfer window.
Gioacchini has three goals in eight international appearances and played for the U.S. at last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup. He signed with Caen ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Montpellier said Monday that Gioacchini is leaving along with defenders Ambroise Oyongo, Mihailo Ristić, Junior Sambia and Matheus Thuler.
The club finished 13th this season.
