KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had 30 points as Kansas City edged past North Dakota 79-74 on Saturday night.
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (10-8, 4-3 Summit League). Arkel Lamar added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anderson Kopp had 10 points and six rebounds.
Ethan Igbanugo had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-16, 0-7), whose losing streak reached eight games. Paul Bruns added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brian Matthews had 16 points and seven rebounds.
