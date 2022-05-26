HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Drew Gilbert went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored twice, five Tennessee pitchers combined to give up just five hits and the top-seeded Volunteers beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt 10-1 on Thursday night in the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee (50-7) plays the winner between No. 12 seed Kentucky or fourth-seeded LSU on Friday. The Commodores play the loser in an elimination game.
Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the first and scored when Gilbert hit a two-out double to left center to make it 1-0 and the Volunteers never trailed.
Stephenson led off the bottom of the third with a single and Jorel Ortega followed with a RBI double to spark a five-run inning and, after reaching base on a fielding error to begin the bottom of the fourth, Stephenson scored for the third time when Trey Lipscomb singled to make it 7-0.
Carter Young hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth for Vanderbilt (36-20).
Blade Tidwell started for Tennessee and allowed a run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Kirby Connell gave up two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief before Camden Sewell, Will Mabrey and Ben Joyce combined for three no-hit innings.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.